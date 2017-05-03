Contractor defrauded Sandy victims by...

Contractor defrauded Sandy victims by skipping out on work, state alleges

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- State officials have filed a complaint against a construction firm they said accepted nearly $350,000 to repair and elevate homes damaged by Hurricane Sandy but failed to do the work. The complaint against Coastal Restorations & Construction of New Jersey claims the company and its principals alleged, among other things, they left some of their clients without completed work, failed to issue refunds for others and made false claims about the scope of their responsibilities, according to the allegations filed by the state Division of Consumer Affairs.

