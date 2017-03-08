Kane In Your Corner: Perrini and Sons Fencing faces charges after News 12 investigation
The owner of an Ocean County fencing company that was the subject of a Kane In Your Corner investigation faces charges of theft by deception, as additional unhappy customers continue to come forward to both law enforcement and News 12 New Jersey . Joe Cassiba, of Manahawkin, wasn't surprised when he watched Kane In Your Corner's investigation into Perrini & Sons Fencing earlier this month.
