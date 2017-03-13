Driver seriously injured after crashi...

Driver seriously injured after crashing utility pole in Stafford Twp.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: NJ.com

The 20-year-old, of Manahawkin, lost control of his black sedan on Route 72 as he approached Lighthouse Drive and hit the pole. The driver regained consciousness as medical personnel arrived and he was airlifted to hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manahawkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartlett Landing Townhomes Tuckerton, NJ Inquiry (Jun '10) Mar 6 MCcrimmon 12
Mayor David Mayer violates the color of law and... Mar 4 Weston 1
Congressman Norcross a Hypocrite and Racist Mar 3 Jim Crow 1
George Norcross covers up his murder hit with C... Feb 26 Fire and brimstone 2
free yoga classes to the community Feb 23 Monya V 1
Judge Jerome Simandle and George Norcross Feb 22 Torres 1
Shut down Courier Post Feb 22 Arnold 2
See all Manahawkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manahawkin Forum Now

Manahawkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manahawkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Manahawkin, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC