Driver seriously injured after crashing utility pole in Stafford Twp.
The 20-year-old, of Manahawkin, lost control of his black sedan on Route 72 as he approached Lighthouse Drive and hit the pole. The driver regained consciousness as medical personnel arrived and he was airlifted to hospital.
