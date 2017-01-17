SNF resident charged for selling hero...

SNF resident charged for selling heroin to fellow resident who overdosed

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: McKnightsonline.com

A resident of a New Jersey skilled nursing facility allegedly sold a fellow resident heroin that led to an overdose, according to local authorities. Police were called to Manahawkin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stafford Township, NJ, last Friday in response to a resident who had overdosed on heroin.

