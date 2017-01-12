NJ nursing home resident charged in h...

NJ nursing home resident charged in heroin overdose at facility

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

What started as a call for an overdose at the Manahawkin Nursing and Rehab has developed into one of the residents of the facility facing drug charges. First responders were initially called to Route 72 location on the night of Dec. 30 for an overdose, treating the 51-year-old victim with Narcan before she was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center for further treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manahawkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15) Fri AmandaC 77
Lexie Norcross trashy gossip stories and clickb... Jan 7 From the Grave 1
EsCape room cherry Hill - night at the museum Dec 24 Curious 1
Lazy unethical judge cries for more judges Dec 23 Gigi 1
Simandle rewards Norcross's special interest Dec 22 Releto 1
Judge Jerome Simandle ignores deplorable condit... Dec 21 Gucifee 1
Vote for Hillary Sep '16 Donald 2
See all Manahawkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manahawkin Forum Now

Manahawkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manahawkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Manahawkin, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,893 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC