New Jersey's eerie 'telephone pole farm' will soon be gone
A windswept coastal no-man's-land here, where hundreds of oddly placed wooden poles and scary-looking antennas and guidewires have created an eerie sci-fi landscape for nearly a hundred years, will soon be returned to a more natural state. The 220-acre little cape known as Good Luck Point juts into the Barnegat Bay between the Ocean County towns of Ocean Gate and Bayville and straddles a marshy area along Bayview Avenue that has been part of the venerable Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge for more than a decade.
