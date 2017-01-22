New Jersey's eerie 'telephone pole fa...

New Jersey's eerie 'telephone pole farm' will soon be gone

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 22, 2017 Read more: Philly.com

A windswept coastal no-man's-land here, where hundreds of oddly placed wooden poles and scary-looking antennas and guidewires have created an eerie sci-fi landscape for nearly a hundred years, will soon be returned to a more natural state. The 220-acre little cape known as Good Luck Point juts into the Barnegat Bay between the Ocean County towns of Ocean Gate and Bayville and straddles a marshy area along Bayview Avenue that has been part of the venerable Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manahawkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Jerome Simandle and George Norcross 6 hr Torres 1
Shut down Courier Post 7 hr Arnold 2
Tax revolt against Mayor David Mayor Feb 14 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
Lexie Norcross trashy gossip stories and clickb... Feb 1 Investigate Lexie 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
EsCape room cherry Hill - night at the museum Jan '17 Dwis4 2
Manahawkin bus stop (Jul '16) Jul '16 Forget about it 1
See all Manahawkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manahawkin Forum Now

Manahawkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manahawkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Manahawkin, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC