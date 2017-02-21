N.J. doctor accused of giving potentially shoddy vaccines faces Medicaid ban
TRENTON -- A pediatrician under investigation for mishandling vaccine supplies has been temporarily barred from participating in the Medicaid health insurance program, state Comptroller Philip James Degnan announced Tuesday. The temporary suspension from the Medicaid program applies to pediatrician Michael Bleiman and his medical practice, Southern Ocean Pediatrics and Family Medicine, in Manahawkin, Degnan's announcement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Manahawkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free yoga classes to the community
|22 hr
|Monya V
|1
|Judge Jerome Simandle and George Norcross
|Feb 22
|Torres
|1
|Shut down Courier Post
|Feb 22
|Arnold
|2
|Tax revolt against Mayor David Mayor
|Feb 14
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|Lexie Norcross trashy gossip stories and clickb...
|Feb 1
|Investigate Lexie
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Manahawkin bus stop (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Forget about it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manahawkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC