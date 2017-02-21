N.J. doctor accused of giving potentially shoddy vaccines faces Medicaid ban

TRENTON -- A pediatrician under investigation for mishandling vaccine supplies has been temporarily barred from participating in the Medicaid health insurance program, state Comptroller Philip James Degnan announced Tuesday. The temporary suspension from the Medicaid program applies to pediatrician Michael Bleiman and his medical practice, Southern Ocean Pediatrics and Family Medicine, in Manahawkin, Degnan's announcement said.

