Atlantic City's Twilight Zone: What's keeping the South Inlet empty?
TWILIGHT ZONE: WHAT'S KEEPING THE SOUTH INLET EMPTY? Bill Sprouse of Route 40 takes a long-form look at the notorious South Inlet neighborhood in Atlantic City. Unlike other New Jersey localities, "Atlantic City is the only municipality in the state-out of 565 municipalities-that has to have its planning decisions looked at and reviewed by the governor's authorities unit."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ News Commons.
Add your comments below
Manahawkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15)
|Fri
|AmandaC
|77
|Lexie Norcross trashy gossip stories and clickb...
|Jan 7
|From the Grave
|1
|EsCape room cherry Hill - night at the museum
|Dec 24
|Curious
|1
|Lazy unethical judge cries for more judges
|Dec 23
|Gigi
|1
|Simandle rewards Norcross's special interest
|Dec 22
|Releto
|1
|Judge Jerome Simandle ignores deplorable condit...
|Dec 21
|Gucifee
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Sep '16
|Donald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manahawkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC