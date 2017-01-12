Atlantic City's Twilight Zone: What's keeping the South Inlet empty?

TWILIGHT ZONE: WHAT'S KEEPING THE SOUTH INLET EMPTY? Bill Sprouse of Route 40 takes a long-form look at the notorious South Inlet neighborhood in Atlantic City. Unlike other New Jersey localities, "Atlantic City is the only municipality in the state-out of 565 municipalities-that has to have its planning decisions looked at and reviewed by the governor's authorities unit."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ News Commons.