AG says Manahawkin doc knew he was gi...

AG says Manahawkin doc knew he was giving out compromised vaccines

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 11, 2017 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New details are emerging about the complaint filed by the state Attorney General's office against a Manahawkin pediatrics practice and a doctor who allegedly doled out improperly refrigerated vaccines to about 900 area children. According to a report by The Press of Atlantic City, health inspectors visited Dr. Michael Bleiman's office last July 28 and found 280 vaccines stored at incorrect temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manahawkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tax revolt against Mayor David Mayor 14 hr Recall Mayor Mayer 1
Lexie Norcross trashy gossip stories and clickb... Feb 1 Investigate Lexie 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
EsCape room cherry Hill - night at the museum Jan 21 Dwis4 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15) Jan 16 Leandrapone 78
Manahawkin bus stop (Jul '16) Jul '16 Forget about it 1
dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12) Mar '16 Lou 7
See all Manahawkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manahawkin Forum Now

Manahawkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manahawkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Manahawkin, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC