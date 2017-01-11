AG says Manahawkin doc knew he was giving out compromised vaccines
New details are emerging about the complaint filed by the state Attorney General's office against a Manahawkin pediatrics practice and a doctor who allegedly doled out improperly refrigerated vaccines to about 900 area children. According to a report by The Press of Atlantic City, health inspectors visited Dr. Michael Bleiman's office last July 28 and found 280 vaccines stored at incorrect temperatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Manahawkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax revolt against Mayor David Mayor
|14 hr
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|Lexie Norcross trashy gossip stories and clickb...
|Feb 1
|Investigate Lexie
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|EsCape room cherry Hill - night at the museum
|Jan 21
|Dwis4
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|Leandrapone
|78
|Manahawkin bus stop (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Forget about it
|1
|dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12)
|Mar '16
|Lou
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manahawkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC