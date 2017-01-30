900 Ocean County children may need to be revaccinated due to improperly stored vaccinations
Nearly 1,000 children who participated in a free or low-cost vaccine program may need to be revaccinated, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. The department issued a statement Monday that said that vaccines given to around 900 children through the federally funded "Vaccines for Children" program may not have been properly refrigerated.
