Knife-wielding man tried to rob pharmacy, cops say
Eric D. Apgar, 35, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford was charged Thursday with armed robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the late-morning robbery of the Stafford Pharmacy on Nautilus Drive, police said in a news release. Apgar entered the pharmacy at 11:36 a.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and carrying a knife and a screwdriver, police said.
