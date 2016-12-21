Knife-wielding man tried to rob pharmacy, cops say

Eric D. Apgar, 35, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford was charged Thursday with armed robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the late-morning robbery of the Stafford Pharmacy on Nautilus Drive, police said in a news release. Apgar entered the pharmacy at 11:36 a.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and carrying a knife and a screwdriver, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.