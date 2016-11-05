Super sea bass on deeper wrecks

Super sea bass on deeper wrecks

Nov 5, 2016

The Jamaica II from Brielle reported "spectacular" sea bass fishing on the last two extended trips -- the 10-hour Thursday and Saturday's 14-hour. In addition to many sea bass limits there were some two-flounder limits and even porgy limits plus big blues.

