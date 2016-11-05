Super sea bass on deeper wrecks
The Jamaica II from Brielle reported "spectacular" sea bass fishing on the last two extended trips -- the 10-hour Thursday and Saturday's 14-hour. In addition to many sea bass limits there were some two-flounder limits and even porgy limits plus big blues.
