Trial begins in cold-case killing of ...

Trial begins in cold-case killing of woman found in Santa Ana business park in 2007

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Wave

Nearly a decade after the body of a prostitute was discovered dumped in a Santa Ana business park, trial has begun for the Mammoth Lakes man accused of raping and strangling the 25-year-old woman. Attorneys, during opening statements Monday in the trial of Jose Esteban Cardenas Zuniga, 41, disagreed on whether DNA found on the body of Yacshicka Watts ties him directly to the murder or simply proves he had sex with her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mammoth Food & Wine Experience Jun 25 howefortunate 1
Stories from California: Bishop Jun 10 Angie Across America 1
News Yosemite Landslide Closes Road Mar '17 BooBoo 1
Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16) Mar '17 Musikologist 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
Hike to Badger Pass (Dec '16) Dec '16 MikeM 1
Christina vela (Dec '16) Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Mono County was issued at July 05 at 2:23PM PDT

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC