Town Clean Up, End of Winter Party, June 3
Take pride in your neighborhood and volunteer to help clean up our town on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 8:00am to 2:00pm. Join us after for a 'Celebration of Thanks' from 3:00-5:00pm at the Sierra Nevada Resort and Spa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.
