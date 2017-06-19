Lake's Basin Road open

The Inyo National Forest announced this week that the Lakes Basin Road opened for the 2017 season on Wednesday, June 21. While the road has been plowed, employees have continued with routine road maintenance such as filling pot holes and clearing culverts. Road crews are still widening and opening parking lots covered in snow, placing dumpsters and porta potties, removing hazard trees and energizing water systems.

