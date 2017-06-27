The Free June Lake Summer Shuttle provides convenient, hourly service connecting all destinations between June Lake Beach and Silverlake Campground. The Shuttle departs from June Lake Beach at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m,, seven days per week from July 1, through Aug. 13, then weekends through Labor Day.

