June Lake Summer Shuttle
The Free June Lake Summer Shuttle provides convenient, hourly service connecting all destinations between June Lake Beach and Silverlake Campground. The Shuttle departs from June Lake Beach at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m,, seven days per week from July 1, through Aug. 13, then weekends through Labor Day.
