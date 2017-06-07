Fishing report: June 7
It is simply wide open on rainbows and cutthroats to five pounds and some brown trout in that same size range. There have been a number of reports of 30-fish days again this past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stories from California: Bishop
|13 hr
|Angie Across America
|1
|Yosemite Landslide Closes Road
|Mar '17
|BooBoo
|1
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC