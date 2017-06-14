Fishing report: June 14

Fishing report: June 14

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The bite remains wide open on rainbows and cutthroats to five pounds and some brown trout in that same size range. There have been a number of reports of 30-fish days over the past couple of weeks.

