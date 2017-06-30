Earthquake: 3.7 quake strikes near Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
A shallow, magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon eight miles from Mammoth Lakes, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:34 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.
