County-wide low-cost vaccination, licensing clinics begin June 3
Low-cost vaccinations clinics begin in Mono County June 3 and last through June 17 in various communities in the county, along with a chance to get your dog licensed at the same clinic. During the month of June, rabies vaccinations will be offered for $10 and canine and feline vaccinations/boosters will also be available.
