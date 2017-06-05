County-wide low-cost vaccination, lic...

County-wide low-cost vaccination, licensing clinics begin June 3

Friday Jun 2

Low-cost vaccinations clinics begin in Mono County June 3 and last through June 17 in various communities in the county, along with a chance to get your dog licensed at the same clinic. During the month of June, rabies vaccinations will be offered for $10 and canine and feline vaccinations/boosters will also be available.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mono County was issued at June 05 at 2:32AM PDT

Mammoth Lakes, CA

