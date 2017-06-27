Consumer Confidence Report on water now available
The Mammoth Community Water District's Consumer Confidence Report on water quality during 2016 is now available at the District's reception and permit desks and at the Mammoth Lakes Public Library. The report can also be viewed or downloaded from the District's website, http://www.mcwd.dst.ca.us/assets/ccr2016.pdf .
