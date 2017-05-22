Yosemite's back gate, Tioga Pass, is ...

Yosemite's back gate, Tioga Pass, is still snowed under. Here's how...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Bulldozers carve the mountains of snow from the top down, till the depth allows for rotary blowers to move in to finish the job. Bulldozers carve the mountains of snow from the top down, till the depth allows for rotary blowers to move in to finish the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yosemite Landslide Closes Road Mar '17 BooBoo 1
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16) Mar '17 Musikologist 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
Hike to Badger Pass Dec '16 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
ride needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 steve 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC