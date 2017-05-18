Mammoth Creek West EIR Goes to Town C...

Mammoth Creek West EIR Goes to Town Council May 17; Public Invited

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times

This Wednesday, May 17, 2017 the Mammoth Lakes Town Council is considering a number of items regarding the proposed Mammoth Creek Park West Project, including whether to certify the Environmental Impact Report created and completed for the project. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Town Council chambers in Suite Z in the Minaret Mall on the second floor, above the Chocolate Factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yosemite Landslide Closes Road Mar '17 BooBoo 1
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16) Mar '17 Musikologist 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
Hike to Badger Pass Dec '16 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
ride needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 steve 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC