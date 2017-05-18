Mammoth Creek West EIR Goes to Town Council May 17; Public Invited

This Wednesday, May 17, 2017 the Mammoth Lakes Town Council is considering a number of items regarding the proposed Mammoth Creek Park West Project, including whether to certify the Environmental Impact Report created and completed for the project. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Town Council chambers in Suite Z in the Minaret Mall on the second floor, above the Chocolate Factory.

