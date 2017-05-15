Big Meetings this Week: Mono Mill Clo...

Big Meetings this Week: Mono Mill Closure, Mosquito Issues, Where to Put New County Offices

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times

MILL CITY CLOSURE INFO MEETING, MAY 15, MAMMOTH On Monday, May 15, 5-7 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center/Ranger Station Auditorium, the Inyo National Forest is holding an informational meeting to discuss the closure and cleanup activities. MOSQUITO ABATEMENT/WHAT'S NEXT IN MAMMOTH? LISTEN TO MAY 16 COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING OR ATTEND On Tuesday morning, May 16, The Inyo/Mono Agricultural Commissioner will give the Board of Supervisors an update on mosquito control activities that will take place this spring and summer in the Old Mammoth area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yosemite Landslide Closes Road Mar '17 BooBoo 1
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16) Mar '17 Musikologist 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
Hike to Badger Pass Dec '16 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
ride needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 steve 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC