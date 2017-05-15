Big Meetings this Week: Mono Mill Closure, Mosquito Issues, Where to Put New County Offices
MILL CITY CLOSURE INFO MEETING, MAY 15, MAMMOTH On Monday, May 15, 5-7 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center/Ranger Station Auditorium, the Inyo National Forest is holding an informational meeting to discuss the closure and cleanup activities. MOSQUITO ABATEMENT/WHAT'S NEXT IN MAMMOTH? LISTEN TO MAY 16 COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING OR ATTEND On Tuesday morning, May 16, The Inyo/Mono Agricultural Commissioner will give the Board of Supervisors an update on mosquito control activities that will take place this spring and summer in the Old Mammoth area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yosemite Landslide Closes Road
|Mar '17
|BooBoo
|1
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|ride needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC