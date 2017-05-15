Big Meetings this Week: Mono Mill Closure, Mosquito Issues, Where to Put New County Offices

MILL CITY CLOSURE INFO MEETING, MAY 15, MAMMOTH On Monday, May 15, 5-7 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center/Ranger Station Auditorium, the Inyo National Forest is holding an informational meeting to discuss the closure and cleanup activities. MOSQUITO ABATEMENT/WHAT'S NEXT IN MAMMOTH? LISTEN TO MAY 16 COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING OR ATTEND On Tuesday morning, May 16, The Inyo/Mono Agricultural Commissioner will give the Board of Supervisors an update on mosquito control activities that will take place this spring and summer in the Old Mammoth area.

