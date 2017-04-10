Wintry spring storm arriving in parts...

Wintry spring storm arriving in parts of California, Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A wintry storm arriving three weeks into spring is expected to deliver widespread rain and snow to parts of California and Nevada. The storm, expected to bring most of its moisture early Friday, brought howling winds to the top of the Sierra Nevada on Thursday as it headed in from the Pacific Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yosemite Landslide Closes Road Mar 26 BooBoo 1
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16) Mar 20 Musikologist 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
Hike to Badger Pass Dec '16 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
ride needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 steve 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC