Don't put the skis away yet. Five more feet predicted for Mammoth this weekend
Snow became so burdensome in March that Mammoth Lakes called in the National Guard. Five more feet is expected this weekend.
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yosemite Landslide Closes Road
|Mar 26
|BooBoo
|1
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Mar 20
|Musikologist
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|ride needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
