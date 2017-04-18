What drought? Sierra Nevada snowpack ...

What drought? Sierra Nevada snowpack at 164 percent of normal

Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Frank Gehrke, right, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, plunges the survey tube into the snowpack as he conducts the third manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, near Echo Summit, Calif. The survey showed the snowpack at 179 percent of normal for this location at this time of year.

