Pile Burns Near Mammoth Knolls, Shady Rest Create Smoke, March 20

Monday Mar 20

Weather and air quality conditions permitting, fire crews plan to complete pile burning in two locations in the Mammoth Lakes area today, with the target of 10 acres near Mammoth Knolls and 6 acres near Old Shady Rest, according to the Inyo National Forest. Opposite of the past few years; where the lack of snow made it difficult for crews to find windows to safely burn piles; this year's issue is too much snow.

