Mammoth issues SOS (shovel our snow), so state sends in the troops to help it cope
Burdened with removing the 44 feet of snow that had fallen this season, the village of 8,200 called in the National Guard earlier this month to help cart 4,000 tons of it away. The five-day offensive, involving 17 air and Army troops, will be just one of the many memories in this winter of monster, record-setting snows.
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yosemite Landslide Closes Road
|Mar 26
|BooBoo
|1
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Mar 20
|Musikologist
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|ride needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
