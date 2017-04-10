Caltrans: I-80 W Traffic Being Held at Donner Lake Interchange
Caltrans says westbound I-80 traffic being held at Donner Lake Interchange due to spin outs near the summit. There's no immediate estimate on when the roadway will reopen to traffic.
