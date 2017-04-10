Calif. snowpack brings relief -- and flooding worries
Snow buries cars, homes in Sierra Related Content MAMMOTH LAKES, California - After years of drought, this winter finally brought relief to California as storm after storm walloped the state, leaving it drenched with rain at lower elevations and covered in snow in the mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yosemite Landslide Closes Road
|Mar 26
|BooBoo
|1
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Mar 20
|Musikologist
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|ride needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC