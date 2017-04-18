After 41 years, Honda's Mendel drives off

Forty-one years can teach you a lot about the auto industry -- including when it's the right time to go out on top, retire to a California ski resort town and start your own distillery. On Saturday, April 1, John Mendel will do just that, after a 12-year run as head of American Honda's vehicle operations and an expansive career in the industry that included a long lap at Ford and a pit stop at Mazda.

