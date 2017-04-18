After 41 years, Honda's Mendel drives off
Forty-one years can teach you a lot about the auto industry -- including when it's the right time to go out on top, retire to a California ski resort town and start your own distillery. On Saturday, April 1, John Mendel will do just that, after a 12-year run as head of American Honda's vehicle operations and an expansive career in the industry that included a long lap at Ford and a pit stop at Mazda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yosemite Landslide Closes Road
|Mar 26
|BooBoo
|1
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Yosemite Valley Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|ride needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC