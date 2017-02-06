Torrential Rain Arrives Tuesday; Flooding Likely

The Town of Mammoth Lakes is notifying all residents and visitors that a Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday, February 8, at 4 a.m. According to the Town of Mammoth Lakes, a prolonged moderate to strong atmospheric river will produce rising snow levels and torrential rains tonight through Tuesday evening. Rain is forecast to begin by daybreak with snow levels rising to 8000-9000 ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.