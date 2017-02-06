Torrential Rain Arrives Tuesday; Flooding Likely
The Town of Mammoth Lakes is notifying all residents and visitors that a Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday, February 8, at 4 a.m. According to the Town of Mammoth Lakes, a prolonged moderate to strong atmospheric river will produce rising snow levels and torrential rains tonight through Tuesday evening. Rain is forecast to begin by daybreak with snow levels rising to 8000-9000 ft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC