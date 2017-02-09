Temporary Parking Areas Available Feb. 10 Through Feb. 12
The Town of Mammoth Lakes is extending designated temporary overnight parking sites this weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking. Due to the excessive and continuous snowfall this season and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has identified six locations throughout the community, with the majority of sites conveniently located near or adjacent to transit routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC