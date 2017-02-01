Temp Weekend Overnight Parking Areas ...

Temp Weekend Overnight Parking Areas Available

The Town of Mammoth Lakes is extending designated temporary overnight parking sites this weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking. According to the Town, the parking areas are needed due to the excessive snowfall this January and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, The Town has thus identified six locations throughout the community, with the majority of sites conveniently located near or adjacent to transit routes.

