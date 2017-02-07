Resources, Information, Contacts for ...

Resources, Information, Contacts for Storm-Weary Eastsiders

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times

Resources for those affected by the storms hitting Mammoth are available and in place - see below for a list of resources, including phone numbers, sandbags, and websites. In the meantime, as the Town of Mammoth Lakes enters its third day in a row of heavy, wet snow or rain, the Town of Mammoth is notifying all residents and visitors that a Flood Watch and a High Wind Warning remains in effect through tonight Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to the Town, "a prolonged moderate to strong atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow/rain to the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hike to Badger Pass Dec '16 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u... Sep '16 YouDidntBuildThat 1
ride needed Aug '16 steve 1
Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lala525 1
News American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15) Jun '15 positronium 3
News What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15) Apr '15 watchout 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Mono County was issued at February 08 at 3:08PM PST

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC