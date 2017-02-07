Resources, Information, Contacts for Storm-Weary Eastsiders
Resources for those affected by the storms hitting Mammoth are available and in place - see below for a list of resources, including phone numbers, sandbags, and websites. In the meantime, as the Town of Mammoth Lakes enters its third day in a row of heavy, wet snow or rain, the Town of Mammoth is notifying all residents and visitors that a Flood Watch and a High Wind Warning remains in effect through tonight Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to the Town, "a prolonged moderate to strong atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow/rain to the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec '16
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC