Resources, Information, Contacts for Storm-Weary Eastsiders

Resources for those affected by the storms hitting Mammoth are available and in place - see below for a list of resources, including phone numbers, sandbags, and websites. In the meantime, as the Town of Mammoth Lakes enters its third day in a row of heavy, wet snow or rain, the Town of Mammoth is notifying all residents and visitors that a Flood Watch and a High Wind Warning remains in effect through tonight Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to the Town, "a prolonged moderate to strong atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow/rain to the region.

Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.