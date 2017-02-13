Doreen Lawrence talks about the Mail's front-page headline

The courageous front page that made Britain listen: DOREEN LAWRENCE explains why the Mail's headline helped her struggle for justice When my son Stephen was murdered in April 1993, there were very few people in authority who came to our aid. The Daily Mail went to the extraordinary lengths of naming all five of the gang beneath the headline 'MURDERERS' in 1997 It was often a very lonely struggle.

