U.S. 395 Reopened; Mammoth Visitor Center Closed Today, Jan. 9
U.S. 395 north of Lee Vining is open again this morning, after closing last night, Jan. 8, from Lee Vining to the Nevada state line. The U.S. Forest Service Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center on S.R. 203 will be closed today, Jan. 9, according to the Inyo National Forest.
