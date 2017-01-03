U.S. 395 Reopened; Mammoth Visitor Ce...

U.S. 395 Reopened; Mammoth Visitor Center Closed Today, Jan. 9

53 min ago Read more: Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times

U.S. 395 north of Lee Vining is open again this morning, after closing last night, Jan. 8, from Lee Vining to the Nevada state line. The U.S. Forest Service Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center on S.R. 203 will be closed today, Jan. 9, according to the Inyo National Forest.

