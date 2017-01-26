Town Opens Temp Parking Areas Through...

Town Opens Temp Parking Areas Through Monday Morning. Jan. 30

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times

This weekend the Town of Mammoth Lakes has designated temporary overnight parking sites for visitors in need of parking. Due to the excessive snowfall this January and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has identified four locations throughout the community, conveniently located near or adjacent to transit routes for visitors to use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hike to Badger Pass Dec '16 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u... Sep '16 YouDidntBuildThat 1
ride needed Aug '16 steve 1
Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lala525 1
News American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15) Jun '15 positronium 3
News What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15) Apr '15 watchout 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC