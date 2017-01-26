Town Opens Temp Parking Areas Through Monday Morning. Jan. 30
This weekend the Town of Mammoth Lakes has designated temporary overnight parking sites for visitors in need of parking. Due to the excessive snowfall this January and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has identified four locations throughout the community, conveniently located near or adjacent to transit routes for visitors to use.
