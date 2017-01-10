Today in Pictures, Jan 10, 2017

Tuesday Jan 10

Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo, Japan, Israeli soldiers mourn their comrade killed in a truck attack in Jerusalem, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures. Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2017.

