Storm moving into Sierra; blowing sno...

Storm moving into Sierra; blowing snow east and west of Reno

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Blowing snow is creating poor visibility for travellers east and west of Reno as a winter storm makes its way into the Sierra Nevada, where a foot or more of snow is expected around Lake Tahoe by Wednesday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday for the Sierra's eastern front north of Reno in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hike to Badger Pass Dec 20 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec 18 Josh pecker 1
News Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u... Sep '16 YouDidntBuildThat 1
ride needed Aug '16 steve 1
Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lala525 1
News American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15) Jun '15 positronium 3
News What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15) Apr '15 watchout 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mono County was issued at January 09 at 3:04PM PST

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,319 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,227

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC