New Route Replaces Popular Gray Line Jan. 23
A new, Monday-Friday fixed route bus route to replace the Gray Line will begin Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Town of Mammoth Lakes. This new service is intended to address concerns raised by area residents and businesses following the cessation of the Gray Line service last month and it is a pilot program service which will operate through the spring in order to gauge demand and ridership from the area.
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec 20
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
