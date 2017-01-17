New Route Replaces Popular Gray Line Jan. 23

A new, Monday-Friday fixed route bus route to replace the Gray Line will begin Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Town of Mammoth Lakes. This new service is intended to address concerns raised by area residents and businesses following the cessation of the Gray Line service last month and it is a pilot program service which will operate through the spring in order to gauge demand and ridership from the area.

