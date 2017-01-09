Monday in Mammoth: Snow, snow and mor...

Monday in Mammoth: Snow, snow and more snow, but the weekend should be sunny

19 hrs ago

That's not an igloo, it's a ski lodge. Mammoth Mountain reported up to 12 feet of snow had fallen from the five-day storm, with more on the way.

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Mono County was issued at January 10 at 9:54AM PST

