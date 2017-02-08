Mammoth Mountain sets a new record fo...

Mammoth Mountain sets a new record for snowfall

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Press-Telegram

After a weekend storm that dumped nearly 6 feet of fresh powder at Mammoth Mountain, the resort announced today that this is the snowiest month ever at Mammoth - and that's with a week remaining in January. Since New Year's Day, 241 inches of new snow has fallen at Main Lodge, where the records are kept.

