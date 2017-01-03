Mammoth, Mono County: 'Prepare Today for Historic Storm'
The Town of Mammoth Lakes is notifying all residents and visitors to be prepared for a significant Atmospheric River event bringing heavy rain/snow to Mammoth Lakes beginning Saturday, January 7, thru Monday, January 9, 2017. Travel is not advised and residents/visitors are encouraged to stay off the streets and in their homes or accommodations.
