Historic Storm on Way: Here's What You Need to Know

Mono County's District 2 Supervisor Fred Stump is a former Long Valley Fire Chief and a long time fireman and was on the front lines during the Round Fire. He said earlier this week that the atmospheric river storm forecast for tomorrow, Jan. 7 through Jan. 9 is "the first time in 20 years that this particular scenario has existed," referring to the potential for massive flooding, caused by a warm, wet storm colliding with an already moisture-satruated snowpack.

