Eastern Sierra Begins to Dig Out; Faces Ongoing Avalanche Danger
One of the biggest storms in seven years continued to affect the Eastern Sierra late into Monday, Jan. 24, closing U.S. Highway 395 between Bishop and June Lake until almost 2 p.m., when the road opened to Mammoth, but remaining closed to the June Junction. A Winter Storm Warning has been extended twice today by the National Weather Service in the region stretching from Yosemite National Park to the Tulare/Kern County line; the Warning was supposed to expire this morning at 10 a.m. but was extended to 1 p.m. and then later tonight, to 6 p.m. Light snow and windy conditions are in the forecast the remainder of the day, according to the NWS.
