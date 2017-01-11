Ancient rock art located at a U.S. weapons center near Ridgecrest? Yes, and you can visit too
While driving to Mammoth Lakes on U.S. 395 over the years, my family and I have visited the sobering Manzanar National Historic Site , clambered over the smoothish stones at Fossil Falls, called out film locations in the Alabama Hills , toured the historic Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery, played conductor at Laws Railroad Museum in Bishop and kicked up dust at the Bodie State Historic Park ghost town.
