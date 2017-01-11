Ancient rock art located at a U.S. we...

Ancient rock art located at a U.S. weapons center near Ridgecrest? Yes, and you can visit too

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

While driving to Mammoth Lakes on U.S. 395 over the years, my family and I have visited the sobering Manzanar National Historic Site , clambered over the smoothish stones at Fossil Falls, called out film locations in the Alabama Hills , toured the historic Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery, played conductor at Laws Railroad Museum in Bishop and kicked up dust at the Bodie State Historic Park ghost town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hike to Badger Pass Dec 20 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec 18 Josh pecker 1
News Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u... Sep '16 YouDidntBuildThat 1
ride needed Aug '16 steve 1
Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lala525 1
News American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15) Jun '15 positronium 3
News What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15) Apr '15 watchout 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mono County was issued at January 12 at 3:42AM PST

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC