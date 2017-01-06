'A big mess': Mammoth prepares for a monster snowstorm
Below clear blue skies Friday, people in the snow-shrouded ski town of Mammoth Lakes were gleeful that a series of storms on the way to the eastern Sierra Nevada could bring several more feet of snow. Yet some also worried that the big, wet storm on tap for this weekend - known as an atmospheric river - could dump so much rain and snow that it could shut down some ski runs or roads.
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec 20
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec 18
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
