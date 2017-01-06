'A big mess': Mammoth prepares for a ...

'A big mess': Mammoth prepares for a monster snowstorm

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Below clear blue skies Friday, people in the snow-shrouded ski town of Mammoth Lakes were gleeful that a series of storms on the way to the eastern Sierra Nevada could bring several more feet of snow. Yet some also worried that the big, wet storm on tap for this weekend - known as an atmospheric river - could dump so much rain and snow that it could shut down some ski runs or roads.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mono County was issued at January 06 at 9:37AM PST

Mammoth Lakes, CA

